9 In-Demand Self-Learning Skills to Boost your Career Growth

1. Data Science and Analytics:

One of the major in-demand skills in the present job market is Data Science and Analysis. Learning these skills will help you in collecting, interpreting and sharing data as businesses across industries heavily rely on data to make informed decisions. These skills come in handy if you are working in marketing, operations or finance.

2. Coding:

You are probably familiar with the scope and demand for coding in today’s scenario. Coding lets you build websites, create custom software and social media applications, and automate tasks. You can learn programming languages such as Python or JavaScript.

3. Graphic Design:

If you are an art enthusiast or consider yourself creative, Graphic Design is a great and fun skill to learn. There are many online courses available on graphic designing, both free and paid, that will teach you all the necessary basics. Through graphic designing, you can create visual content such as illustrations, logos, infographics, social media posts, etc. This skill lets you produce content essential in the marketing and communication fields.

4. Search Engine Optimization (SEO):

SEO is a highly favored skill in the current job market. It helps in optimizing websites to improve their ranking in search engine result pages, ultimately brining traffic and leads to their brand/ company website. Teaching yourself SEO skills will be beneficial especially if you are interested in marketing jobs and web development.

5. Copywriting:

All the written content that you see on brand/company websites, email campaigns, social media posts and digital advertisement, are all forms of copywriting. It is the art of writing engaging and compelling content that sells a product or service. Copywriting is useful in the fields of marketing, advertising agencies, public relations firms, and even to freelance copywriters.