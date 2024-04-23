Workshop on Data Science concludes at Rajiv Gandhi University campus

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A five-day workshop on ‘Introduction to Data Science-with Free Software’, organized jointly by the Economics and Statistics department of Rajiv Gandhi University, came to an end at the varsity campus.

Aimed at equipping students and scholars with the essential tools for data analysis and modeling, the workshop comprised lectures and hands-on sessions on several topics such as Data search, Data management, Data cleaning, Data exploration, Data analysis, Data modelling, and Data interpretation. The workshop also equipped students and scholars on quality article writing with latex tools and on efficiency and improvement of writing quality articles with the support of ChatGPT.

Inaugurating the five-day workshop, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha appreciated both departments (Economics and Statistics) for organizing such a training programme to enhance the research capabilities of scholars and masters students.

The inaugural function was attended by Prof Sushanta Kumar Nayak (HoD Economics), Dr. N. T. Rikam (Registrar), Prof Otem Padung (finance officer), Prof. Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri (Dean of Social Sciences), Prof. Sanjeev Kumar (Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences), Economics- faculty members, Statistics-faculty members, research scholars, and participants. Around 52 research scholars and masters students from different departments of RGU participated in the workshop. The participants’ feedback showed that they have gained knowledge with this workshop and enhanced knowledge in data handling and analysis.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi University hosts Gujarat delegates on exposure tour (sentinelassam.com)