APSC 2024: Things To Know Before Applying For APSC Recruitment 2024

APSC refers to the Assam Public Service Commission, serving as the official state body responsible for administering the Civil Services Examination to facilitate the appointment of individuals to various civil service roles within Assam.
Through conducting recruitment exams, interviews, and similar selection processes, APSC endeavours to fulfil administrative and governmental vacancies within the state of Assam, India.
Here is a comprehensive guide on all things that you should know about the latest APSC Recruitment for 2024-
About APSC Recruitment 2024
The aim is to choose qualified individuals with the necessary education, skills, and drive to serve the people of Assam in government roles. This will be achieved through a recruitment process that is transparent, fair, scientific, and completed within a specified timeframe.
Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that the personnel selected embody quality and integrity as their defining attributes.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) was accepting online applications for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024. Applications opened on January 17, 2024, and closed on February 06, 2024.
Jobs Available at APSC Recruitment Assam 2024
There are 13 job postings under APSC CCE 2024. According to the official notification from the Assam Public Service Commission, there are a total of 235 vacancies available for the Civil Services Examination 2024. These job vacancies are:
Job Position and Vacancies
1) Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade)- 45
2) Assam Police Service (Junior Grade)- 35
3) Superintendent of Taxes- 1
4) Superintendent of Excise- 1
5) Assam Finance Service- 13
6) Block Development Officer- 6
7) Asstt Registrar of Cooperative Societies- 4
8) Inspector of Labour- 4
9) Inspector of Taxes- 4
10) Asstt. Employment Officer- 1
11) Sub-Registrar- 3
12) Assistant Accounts Officer- 107
13) Inspecting Auditor- 11
Other Job Postings under APSC are as follows:
Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission
Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class- B, Class- I (Jr. Grade) under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Assam
Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II), under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam.
Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer (ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam, (Class- I, Class- B Junior Grade)
Law Assistant in the office of the Chief Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department
Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department
Age Limit of APSC Recruitment 2024:
The age requirement for APSC Recruitment 2024, specifies that candidates must be between 21 and 38 years old, with additional upper age relaxation of 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.
Selection Criteria of APSC Assam Recruitment:
The APSC CCE 2024 selection process involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Find the specifics below.
1. Prelims:
Mode: Offline
Question Type: Objective
Duration: 2 hours for each paper
Papers:
- General Studies-I
- General Studies-II
Total Marks: 400 (200 marks each paper)
Negative Marking:
- Correct Response: +1 Mark
- Incorrect Response: -¼ Mark
2. Mains:
Mode: Offline
Question Types: Descriptive and Objective
Medium: English & Assamese
Total Papers: 6
Total Marks: 1500 (250 marks each paper)
Duration: 3 Hours for Each Paper
3. Interview Test/Personality Test:
Total Marks: 180 Marks
The Assam Public Service Commission's selection process commences promptly upon the issuance of advertisements, based on requisitions received from the relevant appointing authorities within the State Government. The process may differ for each service, adhering to the stipulations outlined in the respective Service Rules.
Application Fee of APSC Recruitment:
To submit an online application for the APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2024, individuals from the General or Other Backward Class categories will be required to pay a fee (including processing fee and 18% GST) of 297.90.
Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates will need to pay ₹197.80, while females, individuals below the poverty line, and persons with benchmark disabilities will be charged ₹47.90.
How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2024?
To submit your application for APSC CCE 2024 online, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission: http://apsc.nic.in/
2. On the homepage, candidates can locate the 'Online recruitment portal' link and click on it.
3. Candidates should scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Register Here" button to initiate the application process.
4. After entering the required details such as name, phone number, email address, and password, candidates need to click the "Generate OTP" icon.
5. Upon clicking the "Generate OTP" icon, candidates will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile phone.
6. Candidates then proceed to select the registration icon after completing the captcha.
7. Following the registration process, candidates should log into the site using the provided registered email address or phone number.
8. Upon logging in, candidates must locate the APSC application form and complete it by providing all the necessary information.
9. Candidates need to ensure that they provide all the required information and complete the application process.
10. Candidates should submit the documents in the specified format and size as requested.
11. Finally, candidates are required to submit their supporting documentation, pay the application fees as instructed, and then submit the completed form.
Note: Double-check all the entered details for accuracy before finalizing and submitting the application form.
Age Relaxation APSC Recruitment:
Relaxation in the upper age limit is as follows:
(i) For SC/STP/STH candidates: Relaxable by 5 years, i.e., up to 43 years.
(ii) For OBC/MOBC candidates: Relaxable by 3 years, i.e., up to 41 years as per Government Notification No. ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018.
(iii) For persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Relaxable by 10 years regardless of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates as per Government Notification No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.
(iv) For Ex-servicemen:
- The maximum age for Un-reserved category shall be 50 years.
- For Ex-servicemen belonging to OBC/MOBC: Relaxable by 3 years over their general age limit of 50 years, i.e., up to 53 years.
- For Ex-servicemen belonging to SC/ST: Relaxable by 5 years over their general age limit of 50 years, i.e., up to 55 years.
Educational Qualification APSC Recruitment:
For the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, candidates are required to have completed a Bachelor’s degree from an institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in any field of study.
Important Links of APSC Recruitment
For more information, visit: http://apsc.nic.in/
FAQs- For APSC Recruitment
A. What are the basic eligibility criteria for APSC recruitment?
- The basic eligibility criteria for APSC recruitment are-
i. The candidate must be an Indian citizen.
ii. The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age.
B. Can I give APSC interview in Assamese?
- Certainly, candidates have the option to choose Assamese or any other regional language for the interview process.
C. How many marks does the interview round hold?
- The interview round holds 180 marks.
D. How many vacancies are released under APSC recruitment each year?
- According to the official notification from the Assam Public Service Commission, a total of 235 vacancies are available under APSC recruitment each year.
E. What are the stages in APSC recruitment examination?
- The APSC recruitment examination(APSC CCE) selection process involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
F. What is the full form of APSC?
- The full form of APSC is Assam Public Service Commission.
