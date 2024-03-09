APSC 2024: Things To Know Before Applying For APSC Recruitment 2024

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2024?

To submit your application for APSC CCE 2024 online, follow these step-by-step instructions:

1. Visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission: http://apsc.nic.in/

2. On the homepage, candidates can locate the 'Online recruitment portal' link and click on it.

3. Candidates should scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Register Here" button to initiate the application process.

4. After entering the required details such as name, phone number, email address, and password, candidates need to click the "Generate OTP" icon.

5. Upon clicking the "Generate OTP" icon, candidates will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on their registered mobile phone.

6. Candidates then proceed to select the registration icon after completing the captcha.

7. Following the registration process, candidates should log into the site using the provided registered email address or phone number.

8. Upon logging in, candidates must locate the APSC application form and complete it by providing all the necessary information.

9. Candidates need to ensure that they provide all the required information and complete the application process.

10. Candidates should submit the documents in the specified format and size as requested.

11. Finally, candidates are required to submit their supporting documentation, pay the application fees as instructed, and then submit the completed form.

Note: Double-check all the entered details for accuracy before finalizing and submitting the application form.