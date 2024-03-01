New Delhi: BJP Top Brass Holds Meeting To Finalize 100 Lok Sabha Candidates

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a late-night meeting with the BJP's top brass at his official residence on Thursday, as per reports.

It has been speculated that the saffron party finalized 100 Lok Sabha candidates during this high-profile meeting. As per sources, the first list is expected to be announced in the upcoming days.

BJP heavyweights, including the likes of PM Modi himself from Varanasi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow along with the 'weak' seats that the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by a small margin, will be extensively focused in this first list of Lok Sabha candidates.