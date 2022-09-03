10 Pc DA Hike for Contractual Teachers, Other Staff under SSA Teachers' Associations Dissatisfied with Government Decision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The decision of the State Government to release 10 per cent enhancement of DA (dearness allowance) for contractual teachers and other staff/officers under Samugra Shiksha Assam (SSA) from September 1, 2022 has not gone down well with many teachers' association.

In a notification issued by the Elementary Education Department, Government of Assam, on Thursday, it was stated that contractual teachers (contractual and state pool) and other staff/officers under SSA, Assam would get 10 per cent enhancement of DA from September 1, 2022. They will get another 7 per cent enhancement of DA from April 1, 2023.

Reacting to this, All Assam Primary TET Qualified Teachers' Association president Troilokya Dutta said, "This move of the government violates the Revised pay scale to the Assam Services (ROP) Rules, 2017. Since 2012, contractual teachers and other staff/officers under SSA were getting the same pay and DA as regular teachers. But in 2019, the DA for contractual teachers and other staff/officers was stopped. From January 2021, contractual teachers and other staff/officers started getting DA but without arrear. However, while regular teachers were getting 34 per cent DA, contractual teachers and other staff/officers were getting only 17 per cent DA."

He further said, "We have been demanding that contractual teachers and other staff/officers under SSA should get DA at par with regular teachers. Many discussions were held with the authorities concerned. Yesterday's notification came as a rude shock to us. This notification violates DA rules. We demand that the remaining 17 per cent DA should be released together at one go."

Echoing the same views, Assam State Primary Teachers' Association secretary general Ratul Chandra Goswami said, "The government should give us the 17 per cent at one go and not in two instalments."

