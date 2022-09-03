Eminent Educationist and Researcher Dr Prafulla Mahanta Passes Away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Eminent Assamese writer and educationist Dr Prafulla Mahanta passed away in Guwahati on Friday morning. He was suffering from a serious ailment and was undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a long time. He breathed his last at 2:50 am in the hospital. He was 82. He leaves behind his wife, two daughters and a son.

His body was taken to his residence where thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects. He had earlier pledged to donate his body for medical research.

Dr Mahanta was born in 1941 in Bogoriguri's Hemarbori Xatra in Nagaon, Jajori to Thuleshwar Mahanta and Kiran Mahanta. He passed his matriculation in 1957 and his Intermediate in Arts (IA) in 1960. He got his Bachelor's degree in 1962 from Nagaon's Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College. He got the BT degree from Jorhat PGT College. He completed his Master's degree in Assamese from Gauhati University (GU) and his PhD in 1987 from GU.

Dr Mahanta started his career as a teacher in 1960 in Kohiguri MV, LP School. In 1961-62 he joined the Bapuji High School, Borpathori. In 1962 he joined the Kuzidah High School and in 1966 he joined Diphu College as subject teacher. In the same year he took over as the in-charge Principal of Diphu College. After working there for two years, in 1968 he joined Mariani College as Assamese subject teacher. He retired as the director of the Anundoram Borooah Bhasha Kala Sanskriti Sanstha in 2005. In 2007, he joined as the editor of Natun Samay.

The prolific writer has a rich treasure of books to his credit. These include Asomiya Madhyabitta Shrenir Itihaah, Jonogostiyo Chetana: Atmaprotisthar Prosno, Axomiya Jatiyatabador Utsoh Prasanga, Bikhoi: Jonojatir Mormobedona, and Khilongiyar Surakha aru Jatijonogostir Oikya Sutradhar Borokhokol.

Dr Mahanta's demise was condoled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, BJP State president Bhabesh Kalita, the Bodo Sahita Sabha, among others. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Dr Prafulla Mahanta's books have enriched Assamese literature. As a teacher also he contributed to the education sector of the State. His demise is a great loss for the Assamese society."

