175 Battalion of CRPF organizes Civic Action Programme at Rani

GUWAHATI: To promote police and public relations and to help local public, a Civic Action Programme was organized by the 175 Battalion of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) at Rani on Wednesday. Commandant of 175 Battalion Subhash Chandra Sharma was the chief guest of the ceremony and Rani Block BDO Munindra Hazarika, Anchalik Panchayat Rani Block president Parmeswar Barman, ZPC member Swapnali Barman, 37 No. Rani Gaon Panchayat president Purabi Boro, and All Rabha Students' Union Assam joint secretary Hiteswar Rabha, were guest of honours.



During the programme, a renovated Community Hall was handed over to the Rabha Students' Union, Rani Anchalik committee for their utilization.

In the welcome address, Deputy Commandant of 175 Battalion Abdul Raheem welcomed the chief guest.

He also requested local public and youths to optimally use the facilities/assistance rendered by 175 Battalion. He also highlighted the assistance provided by the unit during COVID-19 pandemic in which it distributed food, masks, and sanitizers to local public besides running a COVID awareness drive in the area, stated release.

