Additional Secretary Isan Bardalai accorded a warm farewell

Industries and Commerce Department bade farewell to Isan Bardalai, Additional Secretary on his superannuation at a simple ceremony held at Dispur on Wednesday.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 July 2021 2:39 AM GMT

GUWAHATI: Industries and Commerce Department bade farewell to Isan Bardalai, Additional Secretary on his superannuation at a simple ceremony held at Dispur on Wednesday. Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary appreciated his sincere work in the Investment Cell of the Department resulting in the setting up of major industrial units. Principal Secretary Dr KK Dwivedi highlighted his dedication and devotion to deliver work in the toughest situation. Other senior colleagues reminisced their associations with Isan Bardalai.

Additional Secretary Isan Bardalai thanked all for their support and cooperation in his long career of 36 years. Officials and staff of the Industries and Commerce Department wished Isan Bardalai a long, happy and healthy life.

