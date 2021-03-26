Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad takes out statewide bike rallies against CAA

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AJYCP (Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad) took out statewide bike rallies on Thursday in protest against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

A joint statement issued by AJYCP president Rana Pratap Baruah and general secretary Palash Changmai said, "The people of Assam will never accept the unconstitutional and communal CAA that's out to spell disaster for Assam. We've been opposing this Act even before its enactment. We did move up to the Supreme Court against this Act. In the days ahead, we'll continue to stage agitations against this Act. To get rid of this Act, we need to vote out the BJP in the State. Through the CAA the BJP is out to enroll its permanent vote bank at the cost of the Assamese people. If the people don't cast anti-CAA votes in this Assembly election they'll make a historic blunder."

Also Read: Assam Students' Union stages statewide hunger strike against CAA

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi





