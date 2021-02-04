Assam Election 2021: State BJP to enter 'election mode' from February 20

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) will be entering into 'election mode' from February 20 as it will cancel all its organizational work from the date.

The party is currently doing grassroots level work. According to reports, around 3,50,000 page in-charges from 28,000 booth committees of the party are attending a training programme — Pristha Pramukh Sanmilan – which will conclude on February 7. The training programme is teaching the page in-charges to execute election campaigns more efficiently.

Later, the page in-charges will connect with voters from across the State under the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' and highlight the party's achievements.

Meanwhile, for smooth conduct of the election work, the party has already set up a new election office here on February 1.

Additionally, the party has also made an election management sub-committee which includes 27 groups.

The sub-committee will look after the official work, programmes of the PM, Union Home Minister, and BJP president. It will also operate a call centre, run social media campaigns. Among other addition to the committee are special teams for advertisement, video van, and virtual rallies.

