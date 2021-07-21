Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Greet People on Id-ul-Zuha

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has extended his greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of the holy festival of Islam Id-ul-Zuha.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mukhi said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and warm wishes to the Muslim brethren of the State on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha. May the festival augur peace and motivate all of us to embrace each other with the feeling of brotherhood. On this occasion, I appeal to the people to celebrate the festival with a renewed sense of sacrifice for the larger societal goal and work for strengthening the bond of co-existence to make our life more beautiful and harmonious".

Greeting the people of the Muslim community, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Eid-Uz-Zuha is a holy festival celebrated by the followers of Islam across the world. This festival teaches the tenets of sacrifice and compassion and empowers us to win over negative feelings like hatred, greed and enmity. It is also an occasion to celebrate the bond of universal brotherhood".

The CM further appealed to the people to observe the festival by following all the COVID-19 protocols.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In a statement, the Minister said, "Id-Ul-Zuha is a holy festival symbolizing eternal love, peace and service to humanity. May the festival strengthen the bond of brotherhood, compassion and inspire us to work together for peace and prosperity of the State."

