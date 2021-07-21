Axam Xahitya Xabha Mumbai holds discussion on COVID

GUWAHATI: The Axam Xahitya Xabha's (AXX) Mumbai Golden branch organized a discussion on remedies to get rid of COVID-19. Dr Bhaskar Thakuria, an associate professor of the Department of Medicine and a core figure of COVID Care Centre of GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) was the guest speaker. Dr Thakuria shared his various experiences about treating COVID patients with the online audience. He also answered queries about COVID from the audience.



Suraiya Jahan, the President of Mumbai Xahitya Xabha, welcomed Dr Thakuria and all the audience, who were present in the online discussion. The convener of the Google meet discussion was Debika Borpujari.

A vote of thanks was offered by a member of Mumbai Xahitya Xabha, Devabrata Chakravarty. The programme was conducted online with technical assistance from Dhruva Barman, Joint Secretary of Mumbai Xahitya Xabha, stated a release.

