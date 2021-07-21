Dispur directs officials to keep a vigil on Id-ul-Zuha celebrations

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: To avoid public gatherings during the celebrations of Id-ul-Zuha, Dispur has issued instructions to deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to keep vigil in their respective regions. In this view, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta held a video conference on Monday night with senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare department and NHM (National Health Mission).

Stating that Assam has not yet recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister urged the officials to take measures so that the COVID protocols don't go for a toss during the celebrations. Further, he instructed the officials to keep strict vigil in Morigaon and Goalpara districts.

Till Monday, both the districts were under containment zones. However, on Tuesday morning, certain restrictions were relaxed after recording an improvement in the situation. In both the districts, shops have been allowed to remain open till noon. Moreover, the grocery shops can remain open till 5 pm. The Minister stressed that the COVID protocols should be strictly followed in the districts so that the situation continues to improve.

Also Read: Assam Govt Issues Directives on Eid Celebration, Curfew Timing in Guwahati from 5 PM to 5 AM

Also watch: