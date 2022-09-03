Districts Get New Guardians

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has brought some modifications in the allotment of districts to the guardian ministers. The recent induction of Jayanta Mallabaruah and Nandita Gorlosa into the Cabinet necessitated the redistribution of districts.

The state has 15 ministers, barring the Chief Minister. On the contrary, the state has 35 districts. Thus, the state has districts without ministers. To ensure equal importance to all districts on review and monitoring of developmental works, equitable benefits among people in various districts, ascertaining reasons for deprivation of benefits etc Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the concept of guardian ministers. Guardian ministers have districts allotted to them. Earlier, in-charge ministers were prevalent. However, guardian ministers have greater responsibilities than in-charge ministers. The Chief Minister even introduced the system of guardian secretaries (IAS officers) in each district.

Department of Parliamentary Affairs has issued a notification spelling out the redistribution of districts among the guardian ministers after the approval of the list by the Chief Minister.

The guardian ministers and districts allotted to them, according to the notification, are Atul Bora – Kamrup (M) and North Lakhimpur; Ranjeet Kumar Dass – Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia; Pijush Hazarika – Sonitpur, Biswanath and Kamrimganj; Kesab Mahanta – Morigaon, Golaghat and South Salmara-Mankachar; Parimal Suklabaidya – Nagaon and Hojai; Ajanta Neog – Jorhat and Nalbari; Ranoj Pegu – Sivasagar, Majuli and Barpeta; Ashok Singhal – Kokrajhar and Goalpara; Jayanta Mallabaruah – Cachar, Dhubri and Hailakandi; Chandra Mohan Patowary – Kamrup and Darrang; Jogen Mohan – Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao; Nandita Gorlosa – Baksa and Bajali; Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Chirang and Tamulpur, Bimal Borah – Charaideo and Udalguri and Sanjay Kishan – Dhemaji.

The redistribution has brought complete changes in the allotment of districts of Minister Atul Bora and Minister Ajanta Neog. Earlier, Atul Bora had Dibrugarh and Tinsukia and Ajanta Neog had Goalpara, Nalbari and South Salmara-Mankachar. The redistribution curtailed the Kamrup (M) district from Chandra Mohan Patowary and Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts from Sanjay Kishan. Keshab Mahanta got South Salmara-Mankachar, besides Morigaon and Golaghat.

