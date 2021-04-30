GMC & GMDA must form experts' panel, demands Guwahati Yuba Nagarik Samiti

CONSTRUCTION OF HIGHRISE BUILDING

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) or the GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority) should form a group of experts to check whether the highrise buildings in the city are strong enough to withstand natural emergencies like earthquakes. This demand has been made by the 'Guwahati Yuba Nagarik Samiti' on Thursday.

Talking to The Sentinel, engineer and president of the organization Kailash Sarma further said, "Following the earthquakes, cracks appeared in many highrise buildings across the city. One of the prime reasons is the use of low-cost construction materials. Another reason is the very short time in which most of such buildings are being built."

He added, "If the GMC and the GMDA fails to carry out their responsibilities in this regard, there will be definitely critical faults in such highrise buildings. In the process, life of the residents in such constructions will be at risk especially during natural emergencies.

"While giving permissions to the real estate builders to carry out any construction, the GMC and the GMDA must also ensure that the contractors have the requisite expertise to go for such projects. Like many other prominent cities, there should be a panel of experts comprising geologists, civil and mechanical engineers, and architects among others to carry out such checks on the real estate builders. Moreover, time-to-time inspection must be carried out by the experts of such projects even when these are under construction.

