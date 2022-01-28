Government has adopted 'zero-tolerance of crime' policy: Jagdish Mukhi

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has said that the State Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against all kind of crimes, including drugs smuggling, crimes against women and children, human trafficking, cattle smuggling and cyber crimes.



In his address on the occasion of India 73rd Republic day on Wednesday, Mukhi said that last year 2,152 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 3,643 drug peddlers were arrested and large quantities of varied drugs worth Rs 2.35 crore were recovered.

He said that a mobile App named 'Drugs Free Assam'' has been developed by the Assam CID so that any member of the public can provide information on the crimes relating to drugs to the police in order to make Assam a drugs-free State.

After unfurling the National Flag and taking salute of the security contingent at the Veterinary Field at Khanapara, the Governor said that four Karbi militant outfits had signed a memorandum of settlement with the Central and State Governments in September last year, while a large number of extremists belonging to five groups have surrendered to the Government.

He said that last year 14 hardcore militants, including a wanted leader of ULFA-I were killed in separate encounters with the security forces. Two newly-formed Bodo militant groups were also neutralized as all the cadres of these groups surrendered before the authorities, Mukhi said.

The Governor said that a few significant steps were initiated by the present Government just after taking over charge in May last year for speedy and effective implementation of the Assam Accord.

Referring to the inter-State border disputes between the Northeastern States, the Governor said that both Assam and Nagaland, according to an agreement arrived at on July 31 last year, have decided to withdraw armed police forces from disputed locations, leading to restoration of normalcy along the border.

To resolve the 12 disputed areas along Assam-Meghalaya inter-State borders, six regional committees headed by Ministers of both the States were constituted and the committees have already submitted their reports to the Chief Ministers of both the States with reference to six areas of difference during the first phase, the Governor said.

He said that after the unfortunate incident on July 26 last year, when six Assam police personnel were killed, Assam and Mizoram signed a joint resolution at Aizawl on August 5, following which all-out efforts are being made to normalize movement of traffic between the States. A Chief Ministers' meeting was also held in New Delhi on November 25.

