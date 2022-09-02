GUWAHATI: The main accused in the Chatribari Murder Case was brought to Guwahati on Thursday night after he was arrested at 10.30 am on August 29, 2022 from Okhla Mandi, Delhi on August 29.

He was escorted to Paltan Bazar Police Station by a team of Assam police personnel.

Notably, Yadav was produced before the court today, i.e. September 2.

A police team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Prithviraj Rajkhowa has taken Yadav in custody for 4 days.

Another accused Pankaj Kumar was arrested by Assam Police in connection with the murder from Begusarai in Bihar. Pankaj Kumar confessed before the police that the whole incident was planned by W Yadav.

It is to be noted here that on February 21, a Guwahati-based businessman Avadesh Yadav was shot dead by bike-borne miscreants near his residence.

The main accused W Yadav has confessed to the police that he planned the murder owing to familial differences between him and the victim. The truth behind the statement is yet to be verified with the family of the victim.

It was however reported earlier that the whole incident is a case of property clash.

W Yadav is also involved in three other murder cases in Bihar.

After a tipoff that W Yadav is in hiding in Delhi, Delhi Police with the help of an Assam police unit arranged a raiding party and a trap was laid in Okhla Mandi from where W Yadav was picked up by the police team.

A single shot pistol of .315 bore with 3 live cartridges was recovered from him at the spot. According to reports the victim Avdesh Kumar succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds and he was declared dead in a private hospital in Guwahati.

The bike which was used in the crime was found to be registered in the name of one Mohammad Abbas from Darang district in Assam.





