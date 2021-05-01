Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) draws flak for hiking SMV licence fees

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is drawing flak from a section of people after it increased the licence fees of Slow Moving Vehicles (SMVs). According to a notification issued by the GMC, the licence and application fees of the several SMVs have been increased by as high as five times. The notification reads that the new rates have been effective from April 1.

The GMC's move has been slammed by a section of people who are earning their livelihood by driving SMVs.

"The notification was issued by taking advantage of the Model Code of Conduct and the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prime motive of the State government is to loot money from the public. They are looting money in every sector by changing rules and laws," said All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Assam Unit general secretary Ramen Das.

He expressed concern that the SMVs are being run by poor people to earn their livelihood.

"This section of people was among the worst affected ones during the pandemic as they had to restrict to their homes for months. A similar situation has prevailed which will again affect these people. While the government has to support these people, it is now trying to exploit them. Recently, the GMC increased the taxes by 300 to 500 per cent. Opposing this, we met the GMC Commissioner and submitted a memorandum for the withdrawal of the decision. However, the Commissioner stated that there is no possibility to withdraw the order," Das added.

The AITUC underlined that they will stage protests if the government fails to withdraw the decision to increase the license fees of the SMVs.

The licence fee list issued by the GMC is as given hereunder.

