Guwahati's minor boy rescued from trafficker in Bihar

GUWAHATI: Taking strong action against eliminating child labour and trafficking, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) helped in rescuing a 12-year-old boy from the clutches of a trafficker on Wednesday night. The child who hails from Kharguli, Guwahati was rescued in Chapra, Bihar with the help of the Railway Protection force. According to the boy's father, the neighbour of his brother-in-law who resides in Rajasthan had come to meet them. He had taken the child outside on the pretext of a day out. The family members were worried after they did not return until late at night. The person's mobile phone was also switched off.



Later, the family members went to the local police station but the cops told them to wait for four to five hours as there is a possibility of them coming back. The matter became known after a local NGO informed the BBA in the morning about the missing boy. The BBA State coordinator immediately informed the GRPF (Government Railway Police Force) and accordingly, an FIR was registered.

The BBA team at Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were kept on alert.

The local police team reached the Kamakhya Station and checked the CCTV footage. Incidentally, both were spotted boarding the Awadh-Assam Express around 10 pm on Wednesday. Immediately, the BBA alerted the GRPF and both of them were spotted at Chapra.

The Assam police have left by Guwahati-Rajdhani Express for Chapra, Bihar. The BBA team will now take the lead to reunite the boy with his family, stated a release.

It is to be noted that in the last 10 days, the BBA has rescued around 200 children from traffickers.

