One held for assault by Noonmati Police

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Noonmati Police on Sunday evening arrested a person named Tinku Das for brutally assaulting a woman on December 8. According to reports, the accused snatched the phone of Sabita Devi and assaulted her on the head with a heavy object at bylane number 2 of GaneshmandirUp Path under New Guwahati. Devi sustained major injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi. He was arrested from New Guwahati and is a resident of Jupuribosti area in Sivanagar under New Guwahati. He was arrested against the case (768/20 u/s 394) registered at the Noonmati PS.

