State BJP celebrates 42nd Foundation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day here on Tuesday with various programmes held at different offices of the Saffron party.

In a programme held at the State BJP headquarters, Hengrabari, BJP general secretary and MP Dilip Saikia thanked the party workers for their determination.

Addressing the programme, Saikia stressed that the Saffron party is at the apex due to the hard work of the party workers.

"With 17 crore karyakartas, the BJP is the biggest political party in the world. I hope that the party will move forward by tackling all the obstacles," said Saikia.

During the programme, senior leaders Parimal Suklabaidya, Pradeep Thakuria, among several other leaders were felicitated. MPs Tapan Gogoi, Queen Oja, State organizational secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma, among various other party workers were also present during the programme.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president-cum-State BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda attended a programme at the party's election head office at Ganeshguri. The day was also celebrated State BJP Media Cell Office, Khanapara.

Also read: 'New government must work to boost development and solve issues of State'

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021:COVID-19 protocol violations reported at Salmara South constituency polling station