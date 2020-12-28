Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary grieves for accident victims

GUWAHATI: Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has deeply condoled the death of the people who lost their lives in the Gauripur bus accident in Dhubri district on Sunday. In a statement, the Minister expressed his deepest condolences for the victims in the bus accident and extended his sympathy to the bereaved families. He also prayed for speedy recovery of the people injured in the mishap, a press release said.

