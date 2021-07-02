Two businessmen goes missing in Guwahati, FIR filed

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Two businessmen from Guwahati went missing while going to the Garbhang Reserve Forest on Wednesday.

According to an FIR lodged at the Gorchuk Police Station, the missing persons – Jayanta Kachari (41) from Noonmati, and Kushal Kalita (43) from Japorigog went to the forest for plantation work on a motorcycle (AS01AG4194). Jayanta Kachari's brother stated that the two were contactable till 2:20 pm. However, their mobile phones went out of reach and were switched off after reaching Barpani. Meanwhile, the investigation is on.

