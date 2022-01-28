Woman Held For Robbing Rs. 65,000 From ATM In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a big robbery incident in Guwahati, a woman is arrested by the city police for allegedly looting a huge amount of cash from an ATM machine.



The thief woman has been identified as Shahida Begum, resident of Guwahati, Assam.

The incident took place on Thursday 27 January in the Latasil area of Guwahati. As per information from various sources, the lady has looted an amount of Rupees 65,000 from the ATM which is located in Latasil.

It is informed that police were in search of the female robber for a long time for her connection with many robbing cases.

According to reports, there are numerous complaints registered against Shahida Begum in different police stations. At present, the woman is kept under police observation in the Panbazar police station to carry out further legal proceedings about the case.

Notably, there are many such cases of robbery incidents occurring in different areas of the city and across the state and a huge number of robbery cases are registered in the different police stations on a regular basis.

Earlier on 22 January, a daylight robbery incident took place in the Lachit Nagar area of Guwahati where a man was allegedly looted by a thief.

The helmet-wearing robber took away an amount of Rupees 3,04,420 from the man who works as an employee in an LPG dealer. Later the man filed an FIR against the thief at the Paltanbazar Police Station of the city.

In a similar incident occurring in the same month, two SBI ATMs was looted in the Bongaigaon district of Assam where a team of robbers took away a large amount of Rupees 40 lakh. The robbers used gas-cutters to steal the cash from the ATM and they removed the CCTV to leave no evidence about the crime.

