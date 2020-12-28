Writers' Forum releases Newfrontiers in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 10th version of Newfrontiers, a journal of the North East Writers' Forum was released by veteran journalist and Padmashree DN Bezboruah at a solemn function held here on Sunday evening. The journal has been edited by well-known poet Robin Ngangom as its Chief Editor.

Newfrontiers 2020 comprises short stories and poems by writers and poets, many of whom, over the last two decades, have become established writers and poets on their own right and who continue to be vibrant members of the North East Writers' Forum.

Some of the poets/authors who feature in Newfrontiers 2020 are Arup Dutta, Mamang Dai, Mona Zote, Robin Ngangom, Desmond Kharmawphlang, Tashi Chophel, Guru Ladakhi, Anjum Hasan, Tarun Bhartiya, Monalisa Changkija, Nitoo Das, Namrata Pathak, Chetan Shrestha, Sukla Sinha, Lalnungsanga Ralte, Cherrie Changte and others. The cover has been designed by PankajThapa (Sikkim), cartoonist of international repute.

As a fresh initiative by the North East Writers' Forum, an online journal, with the same name, will also feature on a bi-annual basis under the same editorial team, beginning January 2021 to accommodate the many who also seek a platform.

