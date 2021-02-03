Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and the founder declared that he would step down from the position of company's CEO. But he won't be separated from the company that he founded around 25 years ago. He will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Amazon. Meanwhile, it has also been announced that the head of Amazon's cloud services, Andy Jassy will take over as the company's new CEO.

Who is Andy Jassy?

Andy Jassy is not much known to the world but he played a crucial part in the company. He headed the most significant division of Amazon and he joined the company in 1997 right after completing his graduation.

"I took my last final exam at HBS, the first Friday of May in 1997 and I started Amazon next Monday. No, I didn't know what my job was going to be, or what my title was going to be. It was super important to the Amazon people that we come that Monday," Jassy said in a Harvard Business School podcast.

In 2006, Andy has begun Amazon's cloud service platform, AWS. The company provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments. The service goes up against Microsoft Corp's Azure and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud. The latest earnings report found that AWS raked in $12.7 billion in sales in the fourth quarter.

Jassy is one of Bezos' most trusted lieutenants and he was widely seen as his successor, given that he was appointed the CEO's "shadow" technical.

"Andy brings the first principles thinking that has always been a part of what's made Amazon successful -- deeply trying to understand the end customer, creating building blocks by which other people can build and then being good at rapidly iterating," said Matt McIlwain, a managing director with Madrona Venture Group, who has closely monitored Amazon's rise.

Jassy is married to Elana Rochelle Caplan and he is a father to two children. He is quite interested in philanthropic issues. He is an avid sports aficionado and is interested in music.

What Bezos has to say about it?

Jeff Bezos wrote a letter to the employees on Tuesday stating that, "As much as I still tap dance into the office, I'm excited about this transition. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions. I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring. I'm super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have. "

