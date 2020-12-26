DC Baksa Recruitment 2021- Head Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Deputy Commissioner Baksa has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Head Assistant vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date declared

DC Office Baksa Job Recruitment 2021

DC Baksa released job notification for the recruitment of 2 Head Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Deputy Commissioner Baksa job details, Posts, Salary, Qualification given below:

DC Baksa Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Head Assistant No of posts 2 Job Location Baksa, Assam Last Date 16 January, 2021 Salary Rs.22,000/- -87,000/- + Grade Pay Rs.10,300/- per month (RoP, 2017) plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules from time to time.

Qualification Criteria for Head Assistant Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Head Assistant in Deputy Commissioner Baksa, candidate should have served minimum of 2 (two) years as Supervisory Assistant in any of the relevant Deputy Commissioner's establishment in Assam. Interested candidate must possess vast experience on disposal of files of various branches of Deputy Commissioner's office. Those candidates who have experience and working knowledge of various branches/ offices in general will be preferred more.

Selection Process for Head Assistant Recruitment:

Candidates would have to appear for an interview when the board informs. The selection of candidates will be made by the Commissioner, Lower Assam Division as per the Assam Ministerial District Establishment Service Rules, 1967 as amended.

How to apply for DC Baksa Job Opening:



Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their application form in Standard Form mentioning name, age, educational qualification, present and permanent address, previous experiences of working in each Branches with a period of incumbency. Along with the application form, he/she should attach 2 (two) recent passport size photograph, Identity Card etc. The following documents should reach the office of the the Deputy Commissioner Baksa latest by 16 January, 2021. Application should be sent through proper channel with Service Particulars and ACRs of last consecutive 5(five) years.

For More Details on Latest DC Baksa Job Opening 2021: Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Deputy Commissioner Baksa.