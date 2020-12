RARIID Recruitment 2020 - Senior Consultant Vacancies, Latest Job Opening

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Infectious Diseases announced job notification for the posts of Senior Consultant Jobs for MS/MD. Eligible candidates can apply online for 2 Senior Consultant Posts Vacancies at ccras.nic.in. Check more details on RARIID job vacancy 2020

RARIID Job Recruitment 2020

RARIID invites job applications for vacancies of Senior Consultant Jobs. Candidates can apply for these vacancies before the last date. Candidates can get all the Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Infectious Diseases Senior Consultant Jobs in Patna details of Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary, Qualification details given below.

RARIID Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Senior Consultant Job Location Patna No.of Posts 2 Posts Last Date 28/12/2020 Salary Rs. 50,000/-Per Month Age Limit Maximum 40 yrs

Qualification Criteria for Senior Consultant Vacancy:

Candidates Kindly refer to the Official Notification.

Selection Process for RARIID Job Openings:

Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview

How to Apply for RARIID Latest Job Opening 2020:

Interested and Eligible Candidates may attend the walk-in interview 27/12/2020 to 28/12/2020

For More Details on RARIID Jobs 2020. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Infectious Diseases.