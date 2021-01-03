Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Kokrajhar on Jan 24

Guwahati: Ahead of the Republic day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kokrajhar on January 24.



Shah will visit Kokrajhar in view of the completion of the year of signing and execution of the Bodoland Territorial Area (BTR) agreement, according to a media report this was informed by States Finance Minister and BJP mascot Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing the media after the conclusion of a forum where issues related to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were discussed between BJP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) members.



The historic peace agreement 'the third Bodo Accord' which designed to usher in peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) in Assam was signed by the Home Ministry, Assam government, and a range of Bodo stakeholders a day after the 71st Republic Day that is on January 27 ,2020.



This Accord, the third in 27 years, promises to bring in 'permanent peace'.

BTAD currently spread over four districts- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

Last year while signing the agreement non Home Minister Amit Shah said it would "end the 50-year-old Bodo crisis."



The senior central leader recently visited Assam and Manipur just before the New Year on December 26, 2020.

Where Shah laid many foundation stones for mega projects such as development of Batadrava Than, second medical college in Guwahati, nine new law colleges across the state etc. He will also distribute a financial grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to 8,000 naamghars (Assamese prayer house) in the State under the Assam Darshan programme.



And during his visit to Manipur he inaugurated seven development projects in Imphal.

Out of these projects, Rs 2,000 crore is for a multipurpose project in Thoubal, Rs 950 crore for IT SEZ, Rs 128 crore for an IIIT, for State Government Guest House Rs 237.49 and Rs 325 crore for the Churachandpur Medical College.