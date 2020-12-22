Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2020 - Field Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Cabinet Secretariat Government of India released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Assistant (GD) vacancy from the candidates domiciled across seven Northeastern states. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Cabinet Secretariat job vacancy 2020.



Cabinet Secretariat Field Assistant Recruitment 2020 Cabinet Secretariat announced for the recruitment of the post of 12 Field Assistant (GD) vacancies. Candidates can apply for these vacancies before the last date. Candidates can get all the Cabinet Secretariat Government of India Field Assistant Jobs in Across India details of Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary, Qualification and How to apply details are as given below.

Cabinet Secretariat Government of India Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Field Assistant Job Location Across India No.of Posts 12 Last Date 31/12/2020 Salary Rs. 21,700/-Per Month Age Limit 18-27 years as on 15.05.2020

Educational Qualification Criteria for Field Assistant:

Candidates applying for this post must have passed senior secondary (10 +2) from a recognised board or institution as on 15.05.2020.



Selection Process for Field Assistant Vacancy:

The selection to the post will be made on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Interview with an in-built mechanism to verify the claimed language proficiency in concerned language

The detailed scheme of selection process comprising Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying in nature) and Interview, is as under:-

Written Examination

Part-I: Objective Type: Questions on I.Q., General Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude and logical reasoning - 70 marks



Part-II: Subjective Type: Precis writing of two passages of 15 marks each. (English or Hindi) - 30 marks

Duration: 2 Hours

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):



800 Meter Race - 2 minutes 46 seconds - Qualifying in nature

Long Jump - 12 feet - Qualifying in nature

High Jump - 3 feet 6 inches - Qualifying in nature

Interview with an in-built mechanism to verify the claimed language proficiency of the candidates in the concerned language -20 Marks

Note:- Only those candidates, who qualify the Written Examination, will be called for PET. Interview would be held for those declared qualified in the PET.



How to Apply for Cabinet Secretariat Jobs:



The envelope containing applications in the given proforma (along with self-attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification, mark-sheet for each year of course from Matriculation onwards, experience, date of birth etc., self-attested recent passport size photograph, domicile certificate and copies of SC/ST/OBC certificates, if applicable) should be clearly superscribed as " Application For The Post Of Field Assistant (Gd), Language: " and addressed to Under Secretary (Pers.F), Cabinet Secretariat, Govt. of India, Room No. 1001, B-1 Wing, 10th Floor, Pt. Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003, by speed post or registered post. The last date of receipt of the application is 31.12.2020. Success in the selection process confers no right of appointment unless Government is satisfied after such enquiry as may be considered necessary that the candidate is suitable in all respects of appointment to the service/post.

Advertisement Details: For further information Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Cabinet Secretariat, Govt of India.

