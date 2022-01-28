NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2022: Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

About National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) -

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya, NITM) is one of the National Institutes of Technology. It is in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The institute is one of the 31 NITs in India established as Institutions of National Importance with funding support from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It was established in 2010 and started functioning from its temporary campus in Shillong in 2012.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the project entitled "Modeling of endothelial glycocalyx (EGL) and transport of low density lipoprotein (LDL) in artery: anisotropic porous medium approach" under the SRG scheme, SERB, DST, Govt. of India in the Department of Mathematics. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name Junior Research Fellow

No. of Posts 01 Age Limit Not Mentioned Salary Rs. 31,000 (thirty-one thousand only) per month.

Job Location Shillong, Meghalaya Last Date 24th February 2022

Application Fee N/A Project Name "Modeling of endothelial glycocalyx (EGL) and transport of low density lipoprotein (LDL) in artery: anisotropic porous medium approach"

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for JRF Vacancy:

M. Sc in Mathematics (with valid NET or GATE score) with consistently good academic record and a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA in the Master degree. Relaxation for SC/ST & PH candidates is as per GOI norms.

Desirable Skills : Good knowledge of Partial Differential Equations, Numerical Analysis, and any programming language (Matlab/Maple/Mathematica/C/C++).

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Job Openings 2022:

Candidates can send their application form along with self-attested scanned copies of the certificates (age proof/certificates/degrees/mark-sheets) to tkarmakar@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before 24th February 2022. The subject of the email should be "Application for the post of JRF in SRG Project (SRG/2021/000400) in the Department of Mathematics''

Selection Process for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy:

The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for interview by 25th February 2022.

Physical/Skype/Google Meet based Interview will be held on 27th February 2022.

The exact time of interview will be informed through email.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya), for any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.

