NEC Secretariat Meghalaya Recruitment 2021 - Upper Division Clerk Vacancies, Latest Job

North Eastern Council Secretariat released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerk vacancy in the NECS Shillong Jobs 2020 Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NECS Shillong job vacancy 2021.

NECS Job Notification 2021

North Eastern Council Secretariat announced job applications for the post of Eligible candidates can apply under for the post of upper Division Clerk Recruitment 2021, Shillong. NECS Shillong Job Vacancy, Post Details Salary Scale Given below:-

North Eastern Council Secretariat Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Upper Division Clerk Job Location Meghalaya No.of Posts 4 Posts Last Date 11/02/2021 Salary Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 81,100/-Per Month Age Limit The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years as on the closing date receipt of application.

Eligibility Criteria for Upper Division Clerk:

Officers of the Central Government or State Government or Union Territory Administration or Semi-Government or Universities or Statutory or Autonomous Organizations or Regional Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings.

Holding analogous post on regular basis.



Eight years of regular service in the grade Of Lower Division Clerk in pay band-I with grade pay of Rs. 1900 (6th CPC) corresponding to Level 2 of the Pay Matrix (7th CPC) or equivalent.





Selection Process for NECS Jobs:

Selection will be based on Deputation Basis

How to Apply for NECS Latest Job Opening 2021:

Cadre authorities/Head Of Departments are requested to forward applications Of eligible and willing candidates whose services can be spared on deputation basis immediately so as to reach the Deputy Secretary (Admn.) within 60 days froth the date of publication Of this advertisement in the Employment News. For Curriculum Vitae and other details, the candidates are advised to visit and download from the NEC website http;//necouncil.gov.in.

Address: North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong – 793003, Meghalaya



