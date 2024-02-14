State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2024 - Manager, Circle Defence Banking Advisor Vacancy, Job Openings

State Bank of India (SBI) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Circle Defence Banking Advisor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the State Bank of India (SBI) job vacancy 2024.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment Notification 2024

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Manager, Circle Defence Banking Advisor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

State Bank of India (SBI) job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Manager, Circle Defence Banking Advisor

Posts: 131

Location: All India

Salary: Rs. 36,000 – 1,00,350/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/03/2024

Age: 25-35 years

Application Fees: SC/ ST/ PWBD Candidates: Nil

General/EWS/OBC Candidates: Rs. 750/-

Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for State Bank of India (SBI) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Manager, Circle Defence Banking Advisor at State Bank of India (SBI), the candidate should have completed CA/ CFA/ ICWA, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation, MCA, M.Sc, MBA, PGDBA, PGDBM, MMS, M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for State Bank of India (SBI) Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply Online at SBI official website sbi.co.in, Starting from 13-02-2024 to 04-Mar-2024

About State Bank of India (SBI): State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. SBI is the 48th largest bank in the world by total assets and ranked 221st in the Fortune Global 500 list of the world's biggest corporations of 2020, being the only Indian bank on the list. It is a public sector bank and the largest bank in India with a 23% market share by assets and a 25% share of the total loan and deposits market. It is also the tenth largest employer in India with nearly 250,000 employees. On 14 September 2022, State Bank of India became the third lender (after HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank) and seventh Indian company to cross the ₹ 5-trillion market capitalisation on the Indian stock exchanges for the first time.