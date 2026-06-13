Bank of Baroda Signs MoU with Mizoram Police for Special Salary Package

AIZAWL: Bank of Baroda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram Police for the Baroda Defence & Police Forces Salary Package for police personnel. The special salary package will provide Life & Accidental Insurance benefits, loans and various other banking services to Mizoram Police personnel at free or subsidized rates.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sharad Agarwal, IPS, Director General of Police,

Mizoram, and Shiba Pada Nayak, General Manager & Zonal Head, Northeastern States Zone, Bank of Baroda. The MoU was formally signed by Diwakar Jha, Deputy General Manager & Regional Head, Guwahati Region, Bank of Baroda, and H. Ramthlengliana, IPS, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Mizoram Police. The event was also attended by senior officials from Bank of Baroda and Mizoram Police. It is also worthwhile to mention that Bank of Baroda and Mizoram Police had earlier signed a MoU in January 2023 for the salary package of Mizoram Police personnel which had been successfully implemented and benefited in various ways by personnel of Mizoram Police and the Bank.

This collaboration reflects Bank of Baroda's commitment to providing customised financial solutions for Police Dept. and their employees - enabling convenience, value, and long-term financial well-being, stated a press release.

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