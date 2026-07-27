Biofuel to play key role in India’s energy transition: Hardeep Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Sunday that transformative initiatives like the Biofuel Mission, Green Hydrogen Mission, and Samudra Manthan are steering India towards a new era of energy self-reliance.

The Union Minister highlighted that biofuel forms a crucial foundation of India’s sustainable energy future, empowering farmers, reducing dependence on imported fuels, and giving fresh momentum to environmental conservation.

He said that in the next five years, the expansion of domestic energy production, integration of new technologies, and the resolve for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ will make India even stronger as a global energy power.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is today advancing rapidly with full confidence towards energy transition,” the Union Minister added.

“From 2014-15 up to May 2026, the ethanol blending with petrol programme has resulted in a saving of more than Rs 1.90 lakh crore in foreign exchange by substituting 310 lakh metric tonnes of imported crude oil and has generated additional earnings for farmers of more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Besides it has cut carbon emissions of more than 930 lakh metric tonnes,” according to official figures.

“India imports close to 88.5 per cent of the crude oil it consumes which explains a great deal about why ethanol blending sits so high on the policy agenda. Every barrel of oil bought from abroad exposes the country to price swings and supply shocks that are entirely outside its control. (IANS)

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