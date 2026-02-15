Cabinet clears 11.56-km Noida metro extension linking Sector 142 to Botanical Garden

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet cleared the 11.56 km Noida Metro extension from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden, adding 8 elevated stations and taking the network to 61.62 km.

The new corridor is expected to strengthen urban mobility in the National Capital Region by offering seamless interchange connectivity with the Delhi Metro's Blue and Magenta Lines, officials said.

This integration is set to improve access to prominent commercial centres, IT parks, educational institutions and healthcare facilities, while also helping reduce road congestion in the region.

In an official statement, the Cabinet said, "The Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) of the Noida Metro project will introduce approximately 11.56 km of new metro lines, significantly improving public transportation in the Noida city, which currently lack efficient connectivity and it will also provide direct connectivity with high demand corridors, including interchange at Botanical Garden (Blue Line) and Magenta Line."

The extension aims to connect key zones across Noida, linking commercial destinations such as Advant Business Park in Sector 142, Skymark One Mall in Sector 98, and the Mall of Noida in Sector 93. It will also provide improved connectivity to major multinational companies and IT hubs in the region.

Educational institutions, including Amity University in Sector 125 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College, as well as healthcare facilities such as Max Super Speciality Hospital, are expected to benefit from the new metro line.

Officials stated that by connecting these important nodes, the Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) will not only strengthen connectivity but also boost economic activity and enhance urban mobility for residents and commuters travelling for employment, business, education and general transit.

They further noted that with the addition of the Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) under the Noida Metro Rail Project, the overall expansion of the Metro Rail Network in Noida and Greater Noida is expected to significantly lower carbon emissions when compared with conventional fossil fuel-based modes of transport.

According to officials, reduced travel time and better access to different parts of the city, along with improved connectivity to major transport hubs such as Delhi's airport, railway stations and bus depots, will enhance productivity by enabling people to reach workplaces and destinations more efficiently.

The improved accessibility is also likely to stimulate local businesses, particularly in areas around the upcoming metro stations, while attracting fresh investment and encouraging development in previously less-connected regions.

"The expansion of the Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) Metro Rail network in Noida will provide more equitable access to public transport, benefiting diverse socio-economic groups and reducing transport disparities, which will contribute to a higher quality of life by reducing commute times and improving access to essential services," the official statement added.

Describing the project as a transformative step for the city, officials said the extension corridor is poised to deliver stronger connectivity, ease traffic congestion, promote environmental sustainability, spur economic growth and improve overall quality of life.

By addressing key urban mobility challenges and laying the groundwork for future expansion, the corridor is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping Noida's long-term development and sustainability trajectory, the officials noted. (IANS)

