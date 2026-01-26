Financial aid distributed to tea workers under ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Along with other parts of the state, the Assam Government on Saturday distributed financial assistance to tea workers under the ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme in Nazira co-district. Under the scheme, eligible tea workers were provided with cheques of Rs 5,000 each.

The formal distribution programme was held at the playground of Borbam tea estate in Nazira. On the day, a total of 3,753 beneficiaries received cheques at Borbam tea estate, while 2,305 beneficiaries received financial assistance at Borsila tea estate.

The programme was attended by Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of the All Assam Tai-Ahom Development Council, as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, he urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the financial assistance and also encouraged them to avail benefits of other flagship government schemes such as Orunodoi and the Women Entrepreneurship Scheme.

He highlighted that the State Government had taken several initiatives for the holistic development of tea garden areas, including the establishment of schools and healthcare facilities. He further mentioned that a 3 percent reservation in employment had been provided for youths from tea garden communities, reaffirming that the welfare of tea garden workers remained a top priority of the government. Several dignitaries were present at the event, including Nazira CDC Pratibha Meshram, Tea Community Morcha President Sujit Gowala, Amguri Zilla Parishad member Jinita Sahu, ATSA Central Committee Executive Member Jyoti Prasad Nayak, and others.

Also Read: ‘Mukhya Mantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme: Sivasagar administration pushes for timely aid to tea garden workers