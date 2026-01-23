Equitable treatment should be given to us like others: Rajan Bharti Mittal

Davos [Switzerland]: Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Enterprises, on Thursday, while speaking regarding AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue), said, "we have written to the government, and equitable treatment should be given to us."

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Mittal on the AGR dues said, "We have written to the concerned department of the government, and waiting for their responses. We are hoping that equitable treatment should be given to us. Even other companies like Tata's who have gone through this."

"We have nearly Rs 38,000 to 40,000 crores AGR dues that we have to pay over a period of time," he said.

On the question on any response from the government, he said, "Not as of now."

Speaking about his takeaways at the WEF, Mittal said, "The takeaway from Davos is that in my view, geopolitics is uncertain. That has weighed a lot on the minds of the European leaders, and on corporate leaders. The other is India's story is intact, people's interest, corporate interest in India is very much alive. In fact, India remains the bright spot."

"The interest in manufacturing, the increase in the manufacturing side, as is quite clearly being seen, indicates that the manufacturing companies want to establish a base in India. The new age businesses, the renewables, the EVs, there is a huge interest in that sense," he said.

In a separate development, amid reports that other large telecom operators are seeking equitable treatment on AGR liabilities following the government's decision to grant Vodafone Idea a 10-year moratorium. (ANI)

