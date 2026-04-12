EV Push: Delhi Draft Policy 2026 Highlights Subsidies and Infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Aiming to boost electric mobility, the Delhi government on Saturday placed its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 in the public domain for feedback, showcasing proposals ranging from financial incentives to infra push, an official said.

The policy mandates only electric three-wheelers to be registered in Delhi from 2027, and two-wheelers from 2028, and proposes extensive financial incentives, tax exemptions, mandatory provisions, and infrastructure boosts to popularise EVs.

Under the draft policy, purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers will be provided in a phased manner based on battery capacity. Vehicles priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-factory) will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year, said an official statement.

Electric three-wheelers (L5M category) will receive incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 over three years, while electric four-wheeler goods vehicles (N1 category) will be eligible for incentives of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively during the same period, it said.

The policy also proposes scrapping incentives to phase out older, polluting vehicles. Benefits include Rs 10,000 for electric two-wheelers, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers, Rs 1 lakh for non-transport electric cars and Rs 50,000 for goods vehicles. These incentives will apply to vehicles up to BS-IV standards, subject to conditions including scrapping certification and timelines.

An EV fund will also be created to finance the policy, drawing on budgetary allocations, central and state schemes, environmental funds, and other sources, the statement said.

The proposed policy, which will remain open for comments till May 10, aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the national capital through financial incentives, regulatory measures and infrastructure expansion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the draft policy, proposed to be in force until March 31, 2030, outlines a comprehensive framework to promote clean and sustainable transport in the city.

She said the policy combines fiscal support, tax exemptions, infrastructure development and regulatory measures to drive adoption.

"The proposed Delhi EV Draft Policy 2026 is a significant step towards establishing a clean, accessible and sustainable transport system in the capital. Extensive financial incentives, tax exemptions, mandatory provisions and infrastructure development have been emphasised to promote electric vehicles in Delhi," the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

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