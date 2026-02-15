Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates 120 mist spray systems at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated 120 mist spray systems installed on the premises of Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official said. The Chief Minister stated that the government is working scientifically on short-term, mid-term and long-term strategies to tackle pollution.

“This mist spray initiative marks a significant step towards controlling air pollution in the national capital and ensuring a clean and healthy environment for passengers,” she said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government aims to fully electrify the public bus fleet by 2029, expand the Metro network, develop EV charging infrastructure, deploy more than 1,000 water sprinklers across the city, and implement AI-based dust monitoring at construction sites.

She emphasized that these initiatives will not only significantly reduce pollution but also help realize the goal of making Delhi one of the most liveable cities in the country.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, she said that advancing Delhi on the path of clean air, green transport and sustainable growth remains a top priority, and sustained efforts in this direction will continue. Among those present on the occasion were South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bijwasan MLA Kailash Gahlot, director of the company that operates the airport Narayan Rao Kada and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister noted that the Delhi government has already installed mist spray systems on major roads across the capital and at 143 elevated Metro stations. (IANS)

