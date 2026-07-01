Finance Ministry clears Rs 1.25 lakh crore outlay for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved an outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, paving the way for the next phase of the country's semiconductor manufacturing push, according to a report in NDTV Profit.

The proposal was cleared by the committee last week and will now be sent to the Union Cabinet for final approval. (IANS)

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