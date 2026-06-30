India's uninterrupted fuel supplies during Hormuz crisis reflect enhanced energy resilience: Industry

NEW DELHI: India's ability to maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies and limit the impact on consumers during the prolonged Strait of Hormuz disruption demonstrated the country's significantly improved energy resilience, driven by diversified sourcing, infrastructure investments and coordinated government action, experts said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, former Engineers India Limited (EIL) Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the Hormuz disruption highlighted India's enhanced energy resilience, as uninterrupted supplies and minimal retail price impact were ensured through proactive government measures, diversified sourcing and sustained investments in energy security infrastructure. "The Hormuz disruption highlighted India's enhanced energy resilience, as uninterrupted supplies and minimal retail price impact were ensured through proactive government measures, diversified sourcing, and sustained investments in energy security infrastructure," she said.

Former Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman and Managing Director M.K. Surana said that when the conflict in West Asia began and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted, many observers expected India to face severe fuel shortages because of its heavy dependence on imported crude oil. "When the conflict started and the Strait of Hormuz was closed, most commentators expected that India, which is 85 per cent import-dependent when it comes to crude oil, would completely collapse because petrol would not be available," he said.

"LPG would also become unavailable. There would be severe shortages and widespread shutdowns. Surprisingly, while many countries around the world had to introduce emergency measures such as odd-even fuel rationing, compulsory work from home, and shutting petrol pumps at 5 p.m., Indian citizens did not have to face any such emergency measures," Surana told IANS. (IANS)

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