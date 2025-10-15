Germany, France, Belgium stay on course for World Cup qualification

Berlin: Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal as Germany maintained their push toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 away victory over Northern Ireland.

The hosts entered the match full of confidence after their win over Slovakia, but coach Michael O'Neill was forced to make one change as Conor Bradley missed out through suspension. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann kept faith with the same lineup from the 4-0 triumph over Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland started brightly and thought they had taken an early lead when Paddy McNair bundled the ball over the line, only for VAR to rule it out for offside. Germany gradually found their rhythm, and after Aleksandar Pavlovic tested the goalkeeper from distance, opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Woltemade headed in a David Raum corner.

After the break, Germany came close to doubling its advantage as Serge Gnabry's solo run ended with a shot that went wide. The hosts refused to surrender and created several dangerous moments, while goalkeeper Oliver Baumann twice denied efforts from Shea Charles and Ethan Galbraith. In the dying minutes, substitute Callum Marshall nearly snatched an equalizer, but Baumann's reflexes preserved the clean sheet.

The result keeps Germany top of Group A, level on points with Slovakia but ahead on goal difference. Nagelsmann's side will next travel to Luxembourg before hosting Slovakia in Leipzig next month.

"It wasn't our most beautiful performance. The set-piece goal was coming, we have been working hard on those in training and got our reward. [Karim] Adeyemi should have made it 2-0, but today the three points were what mattered most, and we got them," said Nagelsmann.

In the group's other game, Slovakia claimed a 2-0 victory over bottom side Luxembourg.

France was held to a 2-2 draw in Iceland in Group D, missing the chance to secure direct qualification to the World Cup. Ukraine edged Azerbaijan 2-1, three points adrift of leaders France.

In Group J, Kevin De Bruyne converted two penalties as Belgium beat Wales 4-2, keeping the Red Devils on track to qualify as Wales faces a playoff battle. North Macedonia drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan, sitting second behind Belgium.

Meanwhile in Group B, Kosovo stunned Sweden 1-0, and Switzerland drew 0-0 with Slovenia to remain unbeaten. (IANS)

