India remains world’s largest recipient of remittances

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament on Thursday.

The Economic Survey says 'India's external sector remains strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. This reflects increased competitiveness, diversification, and adaptability to global demand.'

India's current account structure reflects a merchandise trade deficit offset by strong net inflows of invisibles, led by rising surpluses in services and private transfers. In H1 FY26, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) moderated to USD 15 billion (0.8 percent of GDP) from USD 25.3 billion (1.3 percent of GDP) in H1 FY25.

India is better positioned than its high-deficit peers, such as New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Canada in Q2 FY26.

Economic Survey notes that India remained the world's largest recipient of remittances, with inflows reaching USD 135.4 billion in FY25, supporting stability in the external account. The share of remittances from advanced economies increased, reflecting a growing contribution from skilled and professional workers.

India has consistently attracted sizeable gross investment inflows, amounting to 18.5 percent of GDP in FY25, even amid tightening global financial conditions. According to UNCTAD data, India remained the largest recipient of gross FDI inflows in South Asia and surpassed major Asian peers such as Indonesia and Vietnam. (ANI)

Also Read: Despite high production claims, Nazira still depends on imported fish