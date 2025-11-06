India exports 20 tonnes of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea

New Delhi: (IANS) India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of 20 metric tonnes of fortified rice from Chhattisgarh to Papua New Guinea, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

This consignment represents yet another significant milestone in India’s ongoing endeavour to augment its agricultural export portfolio and to strengthen the nation’s reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, fortified, and value-added food products in global markets, the statement said.

Fortified rice is manufactured by blending rice flour with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12. The fortified blend is extruded and shaped to resemble natural rice grains, which are subsequently mixed with regular rice at a prescribed ratio to enhance the nutritional profile of the staple. The export of fortified rice from India highlights the nation’s technological prowess in food fortification and its contribution to global food and nutritional security, the statement said.

Chhattisgarh has consistently undertaken concerted efforts to promote the export of rice and fortified rice, enabling farmers, millers, and exporters from the state to achieve enhanced visibility and recognition in international trade. The successful shipment of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea underscores Chhattisgarh’s growing contribution to the global nutrition-focused food supply chain and reflects the state’s evolving role in advancing India’s agri-export ambitions, the statement said.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev commended the exporter, M/s Sponge Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Raipur, and all stakeholders involved in achieving this milestone. He observed that the successful export of fortified rice from Chhattisgarh exemplifies India’s growing competence in delivering premium-quality, science-based, and nutrition-oriented food solutions to international consumers.

APEDA was focused on facilitating exporters through quality assurance systems, capacity enhancement, value-chain development, and strategic market linkages, with a view to further consolidating India’s standing in the global agri-trade ecosystem, he added.

Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh President Mukesh Jain noted that the export of fortified rice from the state is poised to expand to new geographies, reflecting the confidence of global buyers in India’s product integrity and supply capability. He also lauded the APEDA’s role in nurturing and advancing agricultural exports from Chhattisgarh.

The successful export of this consignment from Chhattisgarh to Papua New Guinea marks yet another distinguished achievement for India’s agricultural export sector. It reflects the synergistic collaboration between APEDA, the Chhattisgarh government, and the private sector in positioning India as a dependable and responsible supplier of safe, nutritious, and high-quality food products to the world.--IANS

Also Read: Air India issues alert for flyers over delays in flights