Indian Railways records 4.2 percent increase in freight loading in November

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways recorded a 4.2 percent increase in freight loading to 135.7 million tonnes in November this year, compared with the corresponding figure of 130.2 million tonnes in the same month last year, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The growth has been primarily driven by significant gains in the transport of key commodity segments, including pig iron and finished steel (16 percent), iron ore (9.7 percent), fertilizers (10.6 percent), containers (6.8 percent), and other goods (23.6 percent), reflecting healthy diversification in freight traffic, the statement said.

Indian Railways has recorded a 3.3 percent increase in freight loading 1,070.8 million tonnes on a cumulative basis up to November this year. This milestone is particularly significant given that the Indian Railways has moved more freight in just eight months of FY 2025-26 than it did in the entire year of 2013-14, when total loading stood at 1,055 million tonnes, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

This sustained growth is strengthening industrial supply chains, supporting both domestic and international trade, and providing a more sustainable, cost-efficient logistics ecosystem. With rail transport costing nearly half as much as road transport, the impact of this cost advantage is further amplified -- creating substantial savings for businesses and contributing to broader economic gains, the statement said.

As more bulk goods shift to rail, the benefits extend well beyond commercial performance. Rail transport reduces carbon emissions, decongests highways, and offers industries, including MSMEs, a greener and more reliable logistics alternative. This shift reinforces India's commitment to sustainable growth, aligning freight operations with the nation's Net Zero Carbon Emission goals and further positioning Indian Railways as a key driver of both economic and environmental progress, the statement said.

"As India advances toward its aspiration of becoming a $5 trillion economy, the need for efficient, reliable, and scalable logistics remains central to this journey. Indian Railways is playing an increasingly pivotal role by moving goods at an unprecedented scale, reducing logistics costs, and enabling industries to grow faster and more sustainably. At the same time, Indian Railways is carrying over two crore passengers every day, thereby reinforcing the backbone of India's transport ecosystem," the statement added. (IANS)

