After fresh US air strikes over Strait of Hormuz attack, Donald Trump warns Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States had launched fresh air strikes on Iranian military targets after accusing Tehran of again violating the ceasefire agreement by attacking a commercial oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the Islamic Republic “will no longer exist” if the attacks continue.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were carried out at the President’s direction after Iran allegedly launched a one-way attack drone that hit the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku at 4:30 a.m. ET.

The tanker was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites.

“United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn!”

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” the President wrote.

CENTCOM said Iran had been given an opportunity to comply with the ceasefire after Friday’s US strikes in response to the attack on M/V Ever Lovely.

“After yesterday’s US strikes in response to the Iranian attack on M/V Ever Lovely, Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to when its forces launched a one-way attack drone that hit M/T Kiku this morning at 4:30 a.m. ET,” the military command said.

It said US forces launched the latest operation “in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.” (IANS)

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