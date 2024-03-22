MeitY/NIXI unveils BhashaNet portal at Universal Acceptance Day event

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) have announced the launch of the BhashaNet portal at the Universal Acceptance Day event held in the national capital on Thursday.

The event was held with the active support of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN). The event marked a significant milestone in advancing digital inclusion and promoting Universal Acceptance across India.

The theme of the event, "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance," highlighted MeitY/NIXI's unwavering commitment towards ensuring that, regardless of linguistic or textual barriers, everyone can fully participate in the digital world. The event featured engaging panel discussions and workshops, with representatives from Bhashini, ONDC, NIC, C-DAC Microsoft, UASG of ICANN, Data Xgen, Infibeam, ZOHO and FICCI sharing insights and best practices for achieving Universal Acceptance readiness.

These sessions aimed to empower participants and the community at large in their efforts to make applications and systems Universal Acceptance compliant.

India's successful hosting of the regional Universal Acceptance Day event paved the way for the upcoming Global Universal Acceptance Day scheduled to take place on March 28, 2024, in Belgrade, Serbia. (ANI)

Also Read: New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal

Also Watch: