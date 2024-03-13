New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal

NEW DELHI: In a stride towards supporting underserved communities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a crucial project via video call last Wednesday. He kicked off the 'Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan' (PM-SURAJ) national site. This key site aims to offer loan aid to a hundred thousand business folks from less privileged groups nationwide.
The gathering, lifted by the presence of the Prime Minister, served as a space for engaging with people who gain from government plans specifically made to boost less privileged folk, including Scheduled Castes, backward groups, and sanitation staff. Prime Minister Modi, in his address at this event, echoed the government's firm promise to the overall betterment of these underprivileged sections. He stressed the need for everyone to be part of growth and progress.
The fresh PM-SURAJ site encapsulates Prime Minister Modi's unflinching resolve to stress the wellbeing of the less privileged. Symbolizing a groundbreaking move, the site serves as a lighthouse of optimism, devoting a chance to the most underserved layers of society. With its offer of loan assistance, the site is expected to spark enterprise and economic empowerment amid underprivileged communities, crafting a more fair socio-economic scenario.
An important part of this initiative was the handover of Ayushman health cards and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to sewer and septic tank staff under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). This act underlines the state's pledge to preserve the fitness and welfare of frontline heroes who bravely soldier on in demanding conditions. The supply of crucial healthcare and protection gear not only safeguards their wellbeing but also salutes their vital input to the country's sanitation framework.
About 300,000 people from many government aid programs joined this unique event. These folks came from every corner of our 500 districts. All got together to help those who are marginalized segments of society. With this kind of teamwork, the government hopes to lessen the divide between rich and poor. This way, everyone gets a fair shot at a better life.
