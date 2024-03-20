Gaurisagar: Workshop on Bihu dance and dhol held at Jhanji HS school

GAURISAGAR: A day-long Bihu dance and dhol (drum) badan workshop, held at Jhanji HS school play ground, successfully concluded on Monday. The workshop was jointly organized by Nitram Sanskritic Gosthi and Jhanji Poriya Bihu Dal. Actress Nilom Nirmali, Bihuwati Buli Gogoi of Naharkatia, Dhulia Megh Ranjan Gogoi of Amguri took part as resource persons. The closing function was anchored by poet Geetraj and was attended by Kuntala Kalyani Hondique, noted poet and founder of Jhanji Poriya Bihu Dal, Bihuwati Kavita Baruah, Dhulia Babul Phukan , journalist Diganta Sarmah. A total of 63 participants took part in the workshop. Six foreigners hailing from Belgium witnessed Assamese bihu dance and dhol badan and participated with bihu dance with the trainees. The organizers honoured them with a colouful Assamese Gamosa.

